All-clear given after gas odor evacuates 2 VCU buildings

Posted 12:01 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, October 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – An all-clear has been given after a gas odor evacuated two buildings on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus on Wednesday morning.

According to a VCU Alert, the gas odor affected the 1000 blocks of W. Main & W. Cary Streets. Oliver Hall and the Trani Life Sciences Building were both evacuated.

Richmond Fire responded to the scene. Citizens were asked to avoid the area but an all-clear has since been given.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

