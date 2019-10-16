Southside Regional Medical Center closing select services early after power outage
PETERSBURG, Va. – Southside Regional Medical Center is closing select services early today due to a power outage that left 3600 customers without power.
A broken power pole caused outages throughout Petersburg on Wednesday, according to Dominion Energy.
While the hospital is operating on emergency back-up power, Radiation Oncology and Southside Physicians Network Podiatry closed early.
Inpatient and emergency room care at Southside Regional Medical Center are continuing without interruption.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, all but 300 customers had their power restored.