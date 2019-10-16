Southside Regional Medical Center closing select services early after power outage

Posted 5:12 pm, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15PM, October 16, 2019

Southside Regional Medical Center

PETERSBURG, Va. – Southside Regional Medical Center is closing select services early today due to a power outage that left 3600 customers without power.

A broken power pole caused outages throughout Petersburg on Wednesday, according to Dominion Energy.

While the hospital is operating on emergency back-up power, Radiation Oncology and Southside Physicians Network Podiatry closed early.

Inpatient and emergency room care at Southside Regional Medical Center are continuing without interruption.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, all but 300 customers had their power restored.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.