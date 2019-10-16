× Richmond airport runway closed after small plane makes awkward landing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — No one was hurt when a small, private plane ran off a runway at Richmond International Airport Wednesday morning.

Airport officials said the plane’s landing gear was not oriented correctly and caused the plane to veer off the runway.

That runway has been closed pending an investigation into the landing.

Other runways at the airport remain open.

Both the airfield and airport remain fully operational, the airport spokesperson added.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.