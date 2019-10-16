Track rain using Interactive Radar

Sid Kingsley and Jordan Stoll perform “Moonshiner” and “Sweet Virginia”

Posted 12:55 pm, October 16, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. – “Dust Up” magazine says today’s featured performer is “armed with a towering voice, clear message and expansive tone. He puts together an incredible collection of gripping songs that freely and boldly explore the broad umbrella that is Americana.” Sid Kingsley is here today with Jordan Stoll, as they perform “Moonshiner,” and “Sweet Virginia.” Sid and Jordan travel up and down the East Coast entertaining crowds with their Americana sound, and they will be performing in Richmond in just a few weeks. They will be performing at Hardywood Craft Brewery on Friday, November 1st, and at The Hof Garden on Saturday, November 2nd. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SidKingsleyMusic or www.sidkinsgleymusic.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.