× Sid Kingsley and Jordan Stoll perform “Moonshiner” and “Sweet Virginia”

RICHMOND, Va. – “Dust Up” magazine says today’s featured performer is “armed with a towering voice, clear message and expansive tone. He puts together an incredible collection of gripping songs that freely and boldly explore the broad umbrella that is Americana.” Sid Kingsley is here today with Jordan Stoll, as they perform “Moonshiner,” and “Sweet Virginia.” Sid and Jordan travel up and down the East Coast entertaining crowds with their Americana sound, and they will be performing in Richmond in just a few weeks. They will be performing at Hardywood Craft Brewery on Friday, November 1st, and at The Hof Garden on Saturday, November 2nd. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SidKingsleyMusic or www.sidkinsgleymusic.com

Please enable Javascript to watch this video