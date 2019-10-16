School food pantries in need of donations for Richmond students

RICHMOND, Va. — A Scott’s Addition non-profit is asking for help stocking dozens of food pantries inside Richmond Public Schools.

Community In Schools of Richmond (CIS) helps connect thousands of students to resources, including intensive case-managed services, across 40 schools.

The non-profit works with Feed More food bank and religious organizations to fill the pantries at 35 of the city’s public schools.

CIS Vice President of Operations Dearsley Vernon said there’s a constant demand to stock those pantries with snacks and meals for students and families who need a little extra help.

“The need for food and basic items has been pretty consistent for us,” Vernon explained. “We try to be as unobtrusive as possible and allow students to make selections.”

The non-profit participates in a food backpack distribution program for students to take home supplies during the weekends. There are also snack options for hungry students during the week.

The organization helped more than 21,000 Richmond students in 2018.

“If you’re hungry it shouldn’t be a big deal that you get your food needs met for that moment or that day,” Vernon stated. “We try to pack things discreetly and send kids home with what they need.”

Vernon said the specific needs at each school varies.

If you can help, you’re asked to call Director of Volunteer and Community Engagement Charlotte Outland at 804-358-1247 ext. 205.