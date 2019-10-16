× Richmond man killed in midnight shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police identified a man killed Wednesday morning in Richmond as 27-year-old Roddell L. Mayfield.

Mayfield lived along the 700 block of Mosby Street, the same area in which he was shot.

“At approximately 12:01 a.m., officers responded to the Jefferson Townhouses in the 700 block of Mosby Street for the report of a shooting,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said. “When police arrived they found Roddell L. Mayfield suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. He succumbed to his injuries shortly after.”

The Medical Examiner will determine Mayfield’s cause and manner of death. No information was released about a potential shooting suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.