Petersburg selling discounted Washington Redskins tickets to help city schools

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Paul Richardson #10 of the Washington Redskins celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at FedExField on September 23, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Public Schools and the Washington Redskins have teamed up to help the city’s school system.

A portion of the ticket sales to four upcoming home games will go towards classroom supplies.

“Petersburg students, families, teachers, school employees, and community members can buy tickets to one, two, three or four NFL games at FedEx Field,” a schools spokesperson said.

The $60 – $80 tickets are available for:

Oct. 20 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Nov. 17 vs. New York Jets
Nov. 24 vs. Detroit Lions
Dec. 22 vs. New York Giants

Ten dollars from each sale will go towards the school system.

