Petersburg selling discounted Washington Redskins tickets to help city schools

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Public Schools and the Washington Redskins have teamed up to help the city’s school system.

A portion of the ticket sales to four upcoming home games will go towards classroom supplies.

“Petersburg students, families, teachers, school employees, and community members can buy tickets to one, two, three or four NFL games at FedEx Field,” a schools spokesperson said.

The $60 – $80 tickets are available for:

Oct. 20 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Nov. 17 vs. New York Jets

Nov. 24 vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 22 vs. New York Giants

Ten dollars from each sale will go towards the school system.