RICHMOND, Va. -- One person was taken to the hospital after flipping their vehicle on I-195 Wednesday morning.

The accident took place around 9:30 a.m., on I-195 North, near the Broad St. exit.

The vehicle's sole occupant was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

They have been charged with Failure to Obey Line Markings.