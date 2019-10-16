× Join us in “Making Strides Against Cancer” October 20th

RICHMOND, Va. – October is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of this year’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.” All the money raised goes toward Breast Cancer Research. Joining us this morning to tell us about the event is Dr. Vanessa Sheppard, ACS-Funded Researcher at VCU Massey Center, and Alex Denny, Community Development Manager at the American Cancer Society. The “Making Strides Against Cancer” walk with the American Cancer Society is happening this Sunday, October 20th at the Innsbrook Pavillion. To register online, go to www.makingstrideswalk.org/richmondva or give them a call at 1-800-227-2345.