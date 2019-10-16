× Couple with Richmond roots opens Brooklyn-born restaurant off Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. — By way of Brooklyn, a New York restaurant couple has chosen Richmond for their second location. Husband and wife Gersi Memaga and Susannah Proctor this month opened Gersi in the storefront that was previously home to Swan Dive restaurant at 805 N. Davis. Ave. in the Fan.

The original Gersi opened in June 2016 in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn.

The restaurant focuses on northern Italian-inspired cuisine, with an emphasis on house-made pastas and sauces, and seasonal ingredients.

