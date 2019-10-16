Track rain using Interactive Radar

Couple with Richmond roots opens Brooklyn-born restaurant off Broad Street

Posted 9:12 am, October 16, 2019, by

Gersi Memaga and his wife Susannah Proctor, own and operate Gersi. (Photos by J. Elias O’Neal)

RICHMOND, Va. — By way of Brooklyn, a New York restaurant couple has chosen Richmond for their second location. Husband and wife Gersi Memaga and Susannah Proctor this month opened Gersi in the storefront that was previously home to Swan Dive restaurant at 805 N. Davis. Ave. in the Fan.

The original Gersi opened in June 2016 in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn.

The restaurant focuses on northern Italian-inspired cuisine, with an emphasis on house-made pastas and sauces, and seasonal ingredients.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.