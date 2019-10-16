Driver charged after truck overturns on I-64

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been charged with reckless driving after flipping his pickup truck on I-64 on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police responded around 5:20p.m. to a crash involving a Ford F-150 truck which overturned on I-64 West at mile marker 202.

The driver swerved left to miss a slower moving vehicle, then swerved right going off-road and flipping several times.

The driver was seat belted had minor injuries but did not want to be transported to the hospital.

The driver was charged with, reckless driving and failure to maintain control.