Child reviews brand new pediatric ER at Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Makela Sydnor is in the Pediatric Emergency Room at Chippenham Hospital with a stomach virus. Usually a trip to the hospital can be stressful, she said, but this time around she's enjoying the new space and brighter colors.

"I think it's all organized and nice," the 16-year-old patient remarked.

Earlier this month, Chippenham Hospital opened its new Pediatric ER, upgrading from eight to 13 rooms. The new space is kid-friendly with highly trained pediatric doctors and nurses using child-sized medical equipment.

The new wing also has a triage space near the front entrance of the hospital where patients can be quickly evaluated and moved into rooms from the waiting area.

Dr. Jennifer Adu-Frimpong, the ER Director, said the new facility also allowed for x-rays and other medical tests to be performed in the patient's room. Clear glass doors offer patients and their parents some privacy, while allowing nurses to monitor a child's condition.

"It's been a great transition in terms of rooms," Dr. Adu-Frimpong said. "We played musical beds for a while there with our small area and kind of moving things around based on acuity because of the limited space."

Hospital officials said the new Pediatric ER allowed for easier patient flow, especially during peak months when physicians are seeing up to 100 children a day.

"We have very specialized pediatricians with expertise and years of just taking care of children and being able to provide any emergent care that a child needs," Dr. Adu-Frimpong said.

If you would like to talk to a nurse about whether you should bring your child to the Pediatric ER or wait for your doctor's office to open, you can contact a Consult-A-Nurse by calling a hotline (804-320-3627) that is open 24/7.

Working For Your Health is a partnership with HCA Healthcare. Serving the greater Richmond area, Chippenham, Henrico Doctors’, Johnston-Willis, Parham Doctors’, and Retreat Doctors’ Hospital are part of HCA Virginia. Watch for Working For Your Health reports Tuesdays on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m.