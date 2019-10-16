Christmas tree maze added to Busch Gardens Christmas Town

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A new Christmas tree maze and Christmas-themed music show have been added to Busch Gardens Williamsburg Christmas Town celebration this year. Christmas Town’s 38-day run begins November 16. Christmas-themed rides and 10 million Christmas lights will also return to the park.

“Christmas Town is one of our favorite times of the year, when all of Busch Gardens transforms into a magical holiday landscape,” Jeff Thomas, interim park president for Busch Gardens and Water Country USA, said. “Our park is the place to be this holiday season.”

Additional 2019 Highlights:

New Traditions Tree Maze presented by Coca-Cola©

Featuring nearly 500 fresh-cut Christmas trees that create a spectacular maze where park-goers can stroll around the globe and explore cultural and winter holiday traditions from places like South Africa, Japan, Israel and Mexico. Country of origin themed craft-making stations for the kids, picture-taking moments, music and lights make this immersive experience like no other.

New Believe

Guests can dine while enjoying inspirational holiday music performed by a solo pianist in the Italy’s San Marco Theatre.

NEW Finnegan’s Flyer™

Take in the festive sights of Ireland swinging 80 feet above the cliffs of the Celtic coast. This extreme swing is not for the faint of heart, testing the bravest of riders as they swing at speeds of 45 mph. InvadR™ and Verbolten® roller coasters also will be available for park guests to enjoy.

Christmas Town Express

The familiar Choo Choo! is back as the Busch Gardens Railway takes riders on a magical trip around the world’s most beautiful theme park. The experience will feature festive caroling, two million stunning Christmas lights and holiday-themed vignettes throughout the 1.5-mile tour.

Wilkommenhaus

Located in the park’s German village, the Wilkommenhaus transforms into a fantastic visual Christmas spectacle through beautiful projection mapping. The sweet smell of Christmas treats from the Cookies & Cocoa Shop wafts through the air as virtual gingerbread men bring this festive village to life every 15-minutes during Christmas Town.

Busch Gardens is open from 2 – 10 p.m. on most Christmas Town operating days and 12 – 10 p.m. on Saturdays from Nov. 16 through Jan. 5.