Voter registration deadline for the 2019 general election is Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — If you plan to vote in the 2019 general election, Tuesday, October 15 is the last day to register in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The Virginia general election is on Tuesday, November 5. All 140 seats in Virginia’s General Assembly are up for election, and with Republicans holding a two-seat margin in both chambers, the balance of power at the State Capitol is up for grabs.

Applications to vote must by mail must be postmarked by October 15, in-person applications must be submitted by 5 pm on Tuesday, and online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m.

Voter registration applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.

To register to vote in Virginia, you must:

be a U.S. citizen,

be a resident of Virginia

be at least 18 years old by Election Day (November 5, 2019)

have had voting rights restored if convicted of a felony

have had the capacity restored by court order if declared mentally incapacitated

not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

More information on registering to vote can be found here.

If you would like more information, CBS 6 has compiled an election guide with information and resources on each local race.

