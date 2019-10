× Stepping Into foot health

RICHMOND, Va. – October 12-20 is Bone and Joint Health Awareness Week. Did you know the foot is one of the most over-worked parts of the human body? Having proper foot health and help benefit other areas of concern in both adults and children. Dr. Mitchell Waskin, DPM, of Foot & Ankle Center, along with this colleague Dr. Alexander Mount are here to talk about foot bone and joint health especially among children. For more information visit https://www.320-foot.com/