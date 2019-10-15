× Sneaky healthy recipes for your little picky eater

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Lifestyle Blogger, Dana Miller, from Gather Round with Dana, is back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen sharing with us how to healthy nutrients into even the pickiest eaters! She shared 3 simple recipes and products that will help you “hide” important nutrients from your little ones and having them asking for seconds!

The Sneaky Sauce is hidden with vegetables that your picky eater would likely turn their head on if just asked to eat them on their own but pureed together in the Deluxe Cooking Blender and served with Woody’s Hat, Space Alien’s and Bunny mozzarella shapes, even your pickiest eater will be asking for seconds. Pea protein is added to the sauce which will enhance the snack (or meal) to include 10 g of protein along with the 14 grams of protein from the mozzarella shapes.

Sneaky Sauce

Ingredients

1/4 cup water

1/2 Tbsp basil

1 tsp salt

4 garlic cloves, peeled

2 Roma tomatoes

1/2 cup carrots, peeled & cut into chunks

1/2 cup zucchini, peeled & cut into chunks

1 14.5 oz cans diced tomatoes

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

1 packet Enrichables by Pampered Chef Pea Protein

1. Add the water, basil, salt, garlic, tomatoes, carrots and zucchini to the Deluxe Cooking Blender. Replace and lock the lid. Turn the wheel to select the heated puree setting; press the wheel to start.

2. When the timer is up, press cancel. Remove the vented cap and carefully add the tomatoes. Replace the cap and blend on speed 2 of the custom blend setting for 30 seconds.

Pixar Toy Story 4 Mozzarella Shapes

1. Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees

2. Arrange shapes in a single layer on large bar pan and place on middle rack of the oven.

3. Bake for 9-10 minutes for half a box or 10-11 minutes full box.

Slow Cooker Mini Meatballs

Sometimes we don’t have time to even take 30 minutes to make a sneaky sauce so this combination is a great option when you are really looking for a quick meal prep. By adding the Kale & Fiber packer to the already made sauce you are adding 2 cups of Kale and 8g of Fiber. The meatballs have 11 grams of protein per serving and are made with hearty ground beef and savory pork.

Meatballs

1 package Farm Rich Frozen Homestyle Meatballs

1 Jar Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

1 can Red Pack Crushed Tomatoes

1 oz Parmesan Cheese

Hawaiian Rolls (optional)

1. Place the frozen meatballs in the bottom of your slow cooker.

2. Cover with Rao’s Marinara Sauce and Red Pack Crushed Tomatoes.

3. Add one ounce block of Parmesan cheese.

4. Set Slow Cooker on low for 8 hours ( or high for 4).

5. After 8 hours take off lid and let sit for 30 minutes stirring occasionally.

6. Serve on Hawaiian Rolls for a perfect size mini sub.

Black Bean Brownies

Of course we don’t want our kids to hear this name but what’s better than making a dessert full of healthy nutrients. By adding the Black Beans to the brownies we are adding 8g of protein and 6 g of fiber. They truly won’t know the beans are in there.

Brownies

1 package Pillsbury Family Size Chocolate Fudge Brownie

1 can Black Beans

Powdered Sugar (optional)

1. Drain can of black beans, rinse and place back in can. Fill can back up with water.

2. Add beans and water to the Deluxe Cooking Blender. Set blender to custom blend 1.

3. After the beans are blended and smooth, add the fudge brownie mix and blend as well.

4. Once the mix is smooth, flll the wells of your greased brownie pan 2/3 full with a large scoop.

5. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 – 25 minutes.