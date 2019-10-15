Woman killed walking near Chesterfield home

Posted 10:39 am, October 15, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a Chesterfield woman killed walking near her home Monday evening as Sheryl Y. Vick.

A driver struck Vick, 53, as she walked in the road near the intersection of North Courthouse Road and Southlake Boulevard.

“[Vick] was walking north in the right turn lane from North Courthouse Road onto Southlake Boulevard,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[She] was struck by a Ford Focus that was attempting to turn right onto Southlake Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped.”

Vick lived on Keithwood Parkway —  about a mile from where she was fatally struck.

The crash was reported at around 7:26 p.m.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.