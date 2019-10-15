Woman killed walking near Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a Chesterfield woman killed walking near her home Monday evening as Sheryl Y. Vick.

A driver struck Vick, 53, as she walked in the road near the intersection of North Courthouse Road and Southlake Boulevard.

“[Vick] was walking north in the right turn lane from North Courthouse Road onto Southlake Boulevard,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “[She] was struck by a Ford Focus that was attempting to turn right onto Southlake Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped.”

Vick lived on Keithwood Parkway — about a mile from where she was fatally struck.

The crash was reported at around 7:26 p.m.

