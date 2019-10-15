Police release name of man killed in West End home

Posted 3:33 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35PM, October 15, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police identified a man killed in a West End home as Neil Matthew Waters, of Henrico County.

Waters, 40, was shot and killed October 9, 2019 at a home on Edenburry Drive, off Lauderdale Road.

Randolph Eugene Smith, Waters' 61-year-old stepfather, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting was reported at about 8:45 a.m. at Smith's home.

Smith claimed Water came at him with a knife, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Those sources added Water was shot in the back of his head.

Police called the investigation on-going.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.