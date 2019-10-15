Police release name of man killed in West End home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police identified a man killed in a West End home as Neil Matthew Waters, of Henrico County.

Waters, 40, was shot and killed October 9, 2019 at a home on Edenburry Drive, off Lauderdale Road.

Randolph Eugene Smith, Waters' 61-year-old stepfather, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The shooting was reported at about 8:45 a.m. at Smith's home.

Smith claimed Water came at him with a knife, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Those sources added Water was shot in the back of his head.

Police called the investigation on-going.

Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.