Richmond man charged with murder in connection to fatal August shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to an August shooting the left one man dead.

Rico T. Mattox, 27, of the 1900 block of Redd Street was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On August 10, Richmond Police said officers were called for a person shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street just after 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Cortez L. Wright of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.