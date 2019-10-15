Richmond man charged with murder in connection to fatal August shooting

Posted 9:24 pm, October 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27PM, October 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A man has been charged with murder in connection to an August shooting the left one man dead.

Rico T. Mattox, 27, of the 1900 block of Redd Street was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On August 10, Richmond Police said officers were called for a person shot in the 1900 block of Redd Street just after 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Cortez L. Wright of Richmond suffering from a gunshot wound. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.