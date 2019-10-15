× Mac and cheese with a healthy twist

RICHMOND, Va. – Mac and cheese is one of America’s favorite dishes. Our dear friend of the show, Shayne Rogers, aka “Chef Shon-yay” makes her version of Keto Mac N Cheese. This super indulgent recipe is low-carb thanks to one magical ingredient: cauliflower.

1-2 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

2 cloves garlic, sliced

Salt and pepper

2 T olive oil

1 c heavy cream

2 oz cream cheese

1.5 t Dijon mustard

12 oz. cheese (cheddar, goat, parm mix it up, clean out the fridge)

4 oz bacon, crispy

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Toss cauliflower florets and garlic slices with olive oil, salt and pepper and spread on a parchment lined baking sheet. Roast in the hot oven for 25-30 minutes, until you see crispy brown bits on the edges, reduce oven to 350 degrees. Meanwhile, warm the cream over low heat just until it starts to bubble on the edges. Stir in cream cheese and mustard until blended, follow with 8 ounces of cheese of your choice. Shred cheddar, crumble goat cheese, let it melt faster. Stir until the cheese sauce comes together, take your time with this step. Toss roasted cauliflower and garlic into a large bowl and cover with cheese sauce. Mix well and pour into a greased baking dish. Top with remaining 4 ounces of cheese and crispy bacon. Bake for 25-30 minutes.