JB Bryan provides ways to overcome poverty

RICHMOND, Va. – Although the United States economy seems like it’s booming and unemployment is at a low, millions of Americans are one missed paycheck away from poverty. According to the Economic Policy Institute, six in ten Americans will experience a year in poverty. Financial Advisor, JB Bryan is here with information on how to overcome poverty and what it means to live in poverty today. JB Bryan holds FREE financial workshops and webinars each Wednesday evening and on Sundays. Registration is required. To register, or for more information, visit www.JBBRYAN.com