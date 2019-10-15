Firefighters respond to Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield County firefighters have responded to a house fire in South Chesterfield on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS confirms the department is working a house fire in the 16000 block Exter Mill Road, near River Road.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the home. There are no injuries reported.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

