Dave Matthews Band nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 30 years after Dave Matthews Band formed in Virginia, the musicians -- who came together in Charlottesville and once gigged weekly at the old Flood Zone club in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom -- have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Pat Benatar, who also performed in Richmond early in her career, was also nominated.
Other nominees include:
Depeche Mode
The Doobie Brothers
Whitney Houston
Judas Priest
Kraftwerk
MC5
Motörhead
Nine Inch Nails
The Notorious B.I.G.
Rufus featuring Chaka Khan
Todd Rundgren
Soundgarden
T.Rex
Thin Lizzy
Voting is taking place online and the inductees will be announced in January.