Dave Matthews Band nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly 30 years after Dave Matthews Band formed in Virginia, the musicians -- who came together in Charlottesville and once gigged weekly at the old Flood Zone club in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom -- have been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Pat Benatar, who also performed in Richmond early in her career, was also nominated.

Introducing your #RockHall2020 Nominees 🎉 Your voice, your vote: Let us know who you think deserves to be a #RockHall2020 Inductee. Join our @KlipschAudio Fan Vote and vote now on @Google: https://t.co/KyAG5Rn12K pic.twitter.com/muYcwl6vIS — Rock Hall (@rockhall) October 15, 2019

Other nominees include:

Depeche Mode

The Doobie Brothers

Whitney Houston

Judas Priest

Kraftwerk

MC5

Motörhead

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Todd Rundgren

Soundgarden

T.Rex

Thin Lizzy

Voting is taking place online and the inductees will be announced in January.