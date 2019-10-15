× Come support the Blue Sky Fund at the Dominion Energy Hike for Kids!

RICHMOND, Va. – Join us at the Dominion Energy Hike for Kids, as all proceeds go to the Blue Sky Fund! Blue Sky Fund is all about the inner transformation of students through outdoor education, with a particular focus on children who don’t have the same access to our beautiful natural spaces, as others do. The Dominion Enegery Hike for Kids is Saturday, October 26th from 9 AM to 4:30 PM. The hike begins and ends at the Virginia War Memorial at 621 South Belvidere Street in Richmond. For more information visit www.blueskyfund.org or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages at Blue Sky Fund.