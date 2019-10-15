Chesterfield Schools break ground on new Reams Road Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield School leaders broke ground on a new Reams Road Elementary School Tuesday, symbolizing the beginning of construction.

The new school will replace the 50-year-old school currently standing.

It's the last school to be renovated or rebuilt under the 2013 bond referendum. A total of 10 schools were renovated or rebuilt under that project.

School leaders said the new school will be constructed with goals in mind to provide a safer learning environment, give students a home more conducive to instruction, and revitalize aging communities.

Dianne Smith, School Board Representative for the Clover Hill Magisterial District, said it's been a long time coming.

"This is actually the first time since 1987, 32 years ago that a new elementary school has been built in the Clover Hill Magisterial District," said Smith. "Exciting because this is the last one of the bond project so we’ve been waiting patiently for this day to come and here we are, beautiful weather, beautiful time."

The new Reams Road Elementary School is set to be completed and opened by fall of 2021.