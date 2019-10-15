Chef K talks about the First Annual “Battle of the Chefs”

Posted 6:58 am, October 15, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef K joins us today to cook us her “Superbly Stuffed Butternut Squash,” and to tell us about her upcoming event. Come out and join Chef K this upcoming Saturday, October 19th for the First Annual “Battle of the Chefs.” The event will be held at the Watermen’s Museum in Yorktown from noon to 4 PM. For more information, check out “Chef K Cooking” on Facebook, and for VIP Tickets to “Battle of the Chefs” visit www.chefkcooking.com

