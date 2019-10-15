Bird Scooters returning to Richmond streets

RICHMOND, Va. — Electric scooter giant Bird, whose unannounced launch in Richmond last year prompted the creation of regulations for the dockless, on-demand vehicles, is giving it another go in the city.

The company will begin operations here today, Oct. 15, according to an email sent over the weekend to workers and obtained by BizSense. The email went out to those who’d previously signed up to work as chargers for the company, a job that includes collecting and charging scooters at one’s home, then placing them back on the street the following day.

Bird was the first scooter operator to land in Richmond last year when it unexpectedly put hundreds of scooters on the ground, only for the city to impound them because scooters left on the sidewalks were in violation of local right-of-way laws.

