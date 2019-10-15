​Celebrate the 2019 Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival

RICHMOND, Va. – Petersburg Area Regional Tourism presents the 2019 Virginia Czech & Slovak Folklife Festival on Saturday, October 19th from 11am to 4pm in Prince George, VA. The festival shares the heritage of the many Czech and Slovak families who settled in this region after the Civil War and continue to be community leaders here. The event hosts live music, dancing, exhibits, and delicious traditional food and beer! All proceeds benefit Prince George Regional Heritage Center. This event is rain or shine. For more information visit www.petersburgarea.com or call 804-861-1666.

