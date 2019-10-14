Vernon Freeman surprises third-grade-girl who used birthday to give back to others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Senior Interactive Producer for WTVR.com Vernon Freeman recently wrote a story about a Colonial Heights third-grader who celebrated her 8th birthday by giving back.

Instead of asking for toys or games, Tussing Elementary School student Juliette Martinez-Jones asked to donate to her school.

Pencils, paper, notebooks, and rulers may sound like a back-to-school list, but it was just a few of the many school supplies Juliette donated to her school. She also gave her school two checks totaling $305, including $33 from her very own piggy bank and donations from people from as far as Florida.

For CBS 6 Gives, Vernon surprised Juliette at her school with gift cards for the movies, her favorite ice cream and clothing shops, and more of her favorite things.

"We want to thank you for your giving spirit. You've inspired a lot of people."

