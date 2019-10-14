Suspect stole cash register, fired gunshot during Richmond robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a commercial armed robbery on Friday.

Around 11:10 p.m. on October 11, officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a robbery.

Once on scene, the victims told police a suspect walked into the store armed with a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. Soon after, the suspect fired one gunshot toward the floor and ran off with the cash register.

The suspect was last seen running south on Chamberlayne Avenue. He was wearing a hooded NASA sweatshirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information about this armed robbery is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective C. Berlack at (804) 646-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.