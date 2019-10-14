Chesterfield School bus crash

Baby boy’s remains found outside Chesterfield home

Posted 11:52 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, October 14, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating the death of baby boy found outside a Chesterfield home. The remains were discovered along Rutledge Avenue.

“While responding to the area of Rutledge Avenue [on October 10] to serve outstanding warrants, officers learned that the remains of an infant may have been recently buried at the location,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “Investigators responded and recovered the remains, which were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.

Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

