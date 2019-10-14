× Richmond Police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in the city’s South Side last week.

Kierra Howell, 21, of the 1700 block of Yale Avenue was last seen around 4 p.m. on Yale Avenue on Thursday, October 10.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and khaki pants with her hair pulled up. Photos of Howell are attached.

She is approximately 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Howell suffers from cognitive delays so there is a concern for her safety.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Kierra Howell is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-5419 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com.