Police investigating after Chesterfield High School student threatens to 'cause harm'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are currently investigating after a Monacan High School student made a threat to cause harm on Monday.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is working with county school officials to determine the credibility of the threat.

There will be additional officers on campus as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app