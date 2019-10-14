× Pedestrian killed crossing road in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A woman has died following a crash in Chesterfield County on Monday.

Around 7:26 p.m. Police said a woman was crossing the road at the intersection of N. Courthouse Road and Southlake Blvd. when she was struck by a Ford Focus traveling northbound.

The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped and the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld at this time.

Police continue their investigation into this crash. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.