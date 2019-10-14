× Louis C.K. is staying in Richmond longer than first expected

RICHMOND, Va. — Comedian Louis C.K. has added a second show to his upcoming Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center stop.

“Originally a single show was planned for 7:30 p.m. [on Saturday, November 2], but due to demand a second show has been added later that night at 10 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the show’s promoter indicated.

Tickets cost between $40 and $50, before fees.

This will be the comedian’s second appearance in the Richmond area this year.

C.K. appeared at the Richmond Funny Bone in Short Pump back in April.

Those were his first shows in Richmond since his 2017 public admission that sexual misconduct allegations levied against him by multiple women were indeed true. C.K. returned to the stage last Spring.