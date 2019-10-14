Chesterfield School bus crash

Louis C.K. is staying in Richmond longer than first expected

Posted 10:51 am, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 10:53AM, October 14, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 01: Louis C.K. performs on stage as The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Bob Woodruff Foundation)

RICHMOND, Va. — Comedian Louis C.K. has added a second show to his upcoming Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center stop.

“Originally a single show was planned for 7:30 p.m. [on Saturday, November 2], but due to demand a second show has been added later that night at 10 p.m.,” a spokesperson for the show’s promoter indicated.

Tickets cost between $40 and $50, before fees.

This will be the comedian’s second appearance in the Richmond area this year.

C.K. appeared at the Richmond Funny Bone in Short Pump back in April.

Those were his first shows in Richmond since his 2017 public admission that sexual misconduct allegations levied against him by multiple women were indeed true. C.K. returned to the stage last Spring.

