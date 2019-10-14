School bus, truck collide in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a Monday morning crash that involved a school bus and a tractor trailer.

No students were on the school bus when a truck hit it near the intersection of Iron Bridge Road and Beach Road in Chesterfield.

The school bus driver and her children — who were on the bus — suffered non-life threatening injuries, Gabrielle Harmon reported.

“It was a hard collision,” witness Robert Hermsen said. “It was scary. I know three people went to the hospital.”

RIGHT NOW : One eastbound lane is open on Ironbridge Road at Beach Road after a tractor trailer accident involving a bus happened this morning. Stay tuned to @CBS6 for details. pic.twitter.com/x246gVACyk — Gabrielle Harmon (@_GabbyHarmonTV) October 14, 2019

Westbound Iron Bridge Road is closed for investigation and crash clean-up. One eastbound lane remained open.

Charged are pending the outcome of the police investigation.

While many Virginia students are not in school Monday due to the national Columbus Day holiday, classes in Chesterfield County are in session.

