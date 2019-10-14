Chesterfield School bus crash

🎵Win pair of tickets to Richmond Symphony’s Masterworks performance

Posted 11:05 am, October 14, 2019

Don’t miss your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Richmond Symphony’s Masterworks performance on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m.

Welcome the Symphony’s first Music Director Candidate, Roderick Cox as he leads the Symphony in an energizing program inspired by literature and dance. Soprano sensation Brandie Sutton is sure to impress on Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915 and more!

It’s super simple to enter. Just click here to comment on the WTVR CBS 6 Facebook page.

We’ll announce the randomly selected winner Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Click here for more information or to get tickets to the Richmond Symphony.

Per Facebook rules, we must mention this is in no way sponsored, administered, or associated with Facebook, Inc. By entering, entrants confirm they are 18+ years of age and reside in the Richmond/Petersburg Designated Market Area (“DMA”) as defined by The Nielsen Company.

