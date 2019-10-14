Chesterfield School bus crash

New Jewish bakery to serve babka, challah, and rugelach in Richmond

Posted 8:42 am, October 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — There’ll soon be a new place to get babka, challah, and rugelach in Richmond.

Claudia’s Bake Shop is preparing to open at 800 W. Marshall St. in Carver.

The shop will be a Jewish bakery with kosher designation specializing in pastries, cakes, cookies and more, along with a full coffee and espresso bar.

