New Jewish bakery to serve babka, challah, and rugelach in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — There’ll soon be a new place to get babka, challah, and rugelach in Richmond.

Claudia’s Bake Shop is preparing to open at 800 W. Marshall St. in Carver.

The shop will be a Jewish bakery with kosher designation specializing in pastries, cakes, cookies and more, along with a full coffee and espresso bar.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

