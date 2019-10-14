Chesterfield School bus crash

Chesterfield thieves flash large knife — steal food, e-cigs

Posted 10:06 am, October 14, 2019, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for three teenagers who robbed a 7-Eleven on North Arch Road early Monday morning.

“Three suspects entered the business at around 12:30 a.m. with one suspect approaching the clerk displaying a large knife. The other two suspects proceeded to take several food and e-cigarette items. All three suspects then fled on foot,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The suspects are described as juvenile males around 5 feet tall and wearing bandannas on their face. One suspect was wearing a red and white hoodie, the second suspect was wearing a black and maroon hoodie, and the third suspect was wearing a black and grey hoodie.”

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.