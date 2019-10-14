× Chesterfield thieves flash large knife — steal food, e-cigs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for three teenagers who robbed a 7-Eleven on North Arch Road early Monday morning.

“Three suspects entered the business at around 12:30 a.m. with one suspect approaching the clerk displaying a large knife. The other two suspects proceeded to take several food and e-cigarette items. All three suspects then fled on foot,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The suspects are described as juvenile males around 5 feet tall and wearing bandannas on their face. One suspect was wearing a red and white hoodie, the second suspect was wearing a black and maroon hoodie, and the third suspect was wearing a black and grey hoodie.”

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information should contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.