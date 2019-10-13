Cheerleaders raise $3,700 for wounded warrior families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of Central Virginia cheerleaders are helping those who were wounded while serving their country.

The FAME All Stars cheer team in Midlothian donated $3,700 for the Families of the Wounded Fund.

The organization provide financial aid to help families of service men and women wounded in combat or injured in the line-of-duty.

The cheer team presented the check at their showcase Sunday at Midlothian High School.

"We are proud of all of our athletes who donated to our Penny Wars," organizers posted on Facebook.

The event marked the first time the squad performed their routines in front of an audience.

Accordingly, officials with the group said they wanted to take the opportunity to do something to help others.