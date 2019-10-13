Track rain using Interactive Radar

Shooting on Richmond’s Southside sends 3 men to hospital

Posted 8:05 pm, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09PM, October 13, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Three men are in the hospital after a triple shooting on Richmond’s Southside not far from McGuire VA Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. Broad Rock Road for reports of a possible shooting just after 4:45 p.m.

“Responding officers located two adult males in a parking lot with apparent non life-threatening gunshot wounds,”  Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said.

The men were transported to an area hospital, police said.

“A short time later, a third adult male arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound,” Capt. Hall said. “It is believed that all of these incidents are related.”

No additional details nor suspect information was available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Google Map for coordinates 37.501938 by -77.468068.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.