Shooting on Richmond’s Southside sends 3 men to hospital

RICHMOND, Va. — Three men are in the hospital after a triple shooting on Richmond’s Southside not far from McGuire VA Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of E. Broad Rock Road for reports of a possible shooting just after 4:45 p.m.

“Responding officers located two adult males in a parking lot with apparent non life-threatening gunshot wounds,” Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said.

The men were transported to an area hospital, police said.

“A short time later, a third adult male arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound,” Capt. Hall said. “It is believed that all of these incidents are related.”

No additional details nor suspect information was available at last check.

Police said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.