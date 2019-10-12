Chesterfield woman who vanished earlier this month last seen wearing black cheetah pants

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who vanished earlier this month.

Chesterfield Police said 35-year-old Suzanne Jensen was last seen near her home in the 8900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Jensen, who was reported missing Friday, Oct. 11, is described as a white female, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Jensen was last seen wearing black cheetah pants, a pink T-shirt/jacket and flipflops.

Anyone with information about Jensen’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!