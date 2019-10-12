Richmond’s coolest morning in five months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The low temperature at Richmond International Airport dropped to 47° Saturday morning.

While this is only three degrees below normal, it's Richmond's coolest temperature since May 15. Outlying areas dropped into the lower 40s, but some of these cities have seen similar temperatures in the past few weeks.

Highs will be near 80° Saturday afternoon. A cold front will bring cooler weather for Sunday, but highs will be back around 80° on Monday.

Cool air will return for mid and late week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the 60s. Lows Friday morning will be in the lower 40s for Richmond. If high pressure remains overhead and winds are calm, our coldest outlying areas may drop to 34-38°.

Highs will be back in the 70s next weekend. Here is what a typical October looks like:

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.