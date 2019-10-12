Richmond Folk Festival returns: ‘I love it so much, I come every year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 15th annual three-day Richmond Folk Festival is underway in River City.

The iconic event, which features more than 40 artists from around the world performing on seven stages, draws thousands of people to the city's historic riverfront.

Jean Satchell was attending the festival for the first time Saturday.

"Never had a chance," she said. "I’m always babysitting or doing things."

While some visitors like Satchell were getting their first taste of the Richmond tradition, for others it was a homecoming.

Sue Inwood said she came to the festival four years ago after her sister raved about it and she thought it "sounded really exciting."

"So I flew over from England to join them as volunteers," Inwood said. “As long as I can travel I’ll be coming. I loved it so much, I have to come every year."

The festival brings out all genres of music along with a diverse crowd.

“A lot of friendliness here," one woman said. "Mostly seem like most of the family gathering together.”