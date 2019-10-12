Man wounded in Southside shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded on Richmond’s Southside Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Nelson Street at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a possible shooting.

“Responding officers located a 24-year-old male victim, with an apparent gunshot wound,” Capt. John W. Hall Jr. with Richmond Police said. “He was transported to a local hospital, for medical treatment.”

No suspect information was available at last check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.