Chesterfield, VA - Tyler Hensley threw two touchdowns and Josiah Nelson rushed for 161 yards to lead Monacan to a 21-20 win over Midlothian.

Trojans running back Jalen Rembert had a 27 touchdown run to pull Midlothian within 21-20 but the Chiefs would block the ensuing point after for a one point win.

Monacan won their third in a row to improve to 5-1 on the season. Midlothian has lost five in a row since their season opening win.