Light the Night Walk breaks fundraising record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- More than 2,500 people took part in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's annual Light The Night Walk Saturday night.

The 1.5-mile walk and following ceremony honors survivors and those who died of the disease.

White lanterns were held by survivors, red lanterns by supporters of the cause and gold lanterns honored people who died.

Organizers and marchers said they look forward to the event every year.

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade returned as emcee. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.

The event director said this year's event raised more than $650,000 -- a new record for Central Virginia.

The money raised helps fund research and helps patients living with blood cancers.

Click here if you would like more information or to make a donation.