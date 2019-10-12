Fire damages iconic Cotton Gin gift shop in Outer Banks

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — The iconic Cotton Gin gift shop in Jarvisburg caught fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Currituck County Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the business on Route 168 just before 1:40 p.m., according to WTKR.

Firefighters were still battling the flames at last check.

“Smoke can still be seen coming from the location of the Cotton Gin,” WTKR reported Julio Avila said at 6:30 p.m.

This is as close as we can get, Portions of Caratoke Highway closes between Fisher’s Lansing Road and Hickory Hill Road in Jarvisburg. Smoke can still be seen coming from the location of the Cotton Gin. pic.twitter.com/b1d9OKJOTg — Julio Avila (@JulioAvilaTV) October 12, 2019

Avila said portions of Caratoke Highway between Fisher’s Lansing Road and Hickory Hill Road were closed because of the fire.

The flagship Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg, which opened in 1929 and began as a working cotton gin, expanded to three additional locations, according OuterBanks.com.

The website refers to the Cotton Gin as a “beloved landmark with its large windmill and picturesque gardens.”

Officials said the fire severely damaged the gift shop, but no injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what sparked the blaze.