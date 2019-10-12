Coastal flood warning continues; drone video shows rising waters in Urbanna

URBANNA, Va. — Photos show the rising waters along coastal Virginia’s Middle Pennisula and Northern Neck Saturday as a coastal flood warning remains in effect.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the Rappahannock River in Middlesex and Mathews counties until 4 a.m. Sunday.

“One to two feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” NWS officials said.

Aerial photos from Eric Deagle with Cloud 9 Digital Imagery show flooding in Urbanna at the town marina and bridge marina.

“I’ve seen it higher in the past, but it’s been a while,” Deagle said about the flooding.

A coastal flood warning also remains in effect along the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac River in Westmoreland, Lancaster and Northumberland counties until 8 a.m. Sunday.

“Two to three feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” NWS officials said.

Additionally, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Sunday along the York River in Gloucester and the areas along the Upper James River in James City, King George and Surry counties.

“Up to one foot of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways,” officials said.

“Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water…and take appropriate action to protect life and property,” NWS officials warned. “Be prepared for the possibility of road closures and flooding of properties. If travel is necessary…do not attempt to drive through water of unknown depth.”

