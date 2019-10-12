Missing teen with autism last seen getting into car at Chesterfield park

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Chesterfield teen who was last seen in a park Friday evening.

Family members said 17-year-old Annalise Jean Bishop went missing from Bensley Park at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

“She was last seen at [at the park] getting into a car,” a family friend posted on Facebook.

Bishop has autism and is need of her medication, her family said.

The teen is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing jeans and tan shirt.

If you have seen Bishop or have information that could help investigators, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.

